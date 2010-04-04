“The story I wanted to tell was the social history of San Francisco in the ’70s and ’80s. I wanted to talk about the AIDS crisis and the bravery I witnessed as a child, the story of medical marijuana moving from party drug to panacea, the transition from dealer to healer.”Read More
How to buy signed books during COVID-19
You can now order personalized copies of Home Baked online from Green Apple Books [link] during COVID-19. Be sure to note in the comment field how you'd like it inscribed! Green Apple will mail books to your door. You can also order signed hardcovers from The Green Arcade Bookstore by emailing info@thegreenarcade.com.