In the new memoir, Home Baked: My Mom, Marijuana, and the Stoning of San Francisco, writer Alia Volz tells the story of her mother’s 1970s cannabis edibles business, which sold around 10,000 illegal pot brownies every month throughout San Francisco.

“I had been my mom’s accomplice since I was in the stroller,” Volz writes. “Before I could spell my own name, I understood that I came from an outlaw family.”